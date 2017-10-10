Charter Communications (CHTR) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.21

News articles about Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Charter Communications earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.2695321578772 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Charter Communications Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.86.

Charter Communications (CHTR) traded down 0.37% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $366.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,484 shares. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $241.50 and a 12-month high of $408.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.38. The company has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.29). Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post $0.60 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 10,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.00, for a total transaction of $4,379,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,191,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Charter Communications (CHTR) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.21” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/charter-communications-chtr-earns-media-sentiment-score-of-0-21.html.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.