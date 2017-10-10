Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. They presently have a $2.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

Shares of Ceragon Networks (CRNT) opened at 2.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $158.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $93.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Ceragon Networks’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 121,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 23,616 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 23,880 shares during the period. 20.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. offers wireless backhaul solutions. The Company’s products include FibeAir IP-20 Platform, FibeAir IP-20 Assured Platform and Network Management. The Company provides its services to wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, among others.

