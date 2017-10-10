Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Shares Gap Up to $9.53

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.32, but opened at $9.53. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 3,536,076 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Cenovus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post $0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

