CBRE Group, Inc. (CBG) Stake Lessened by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,885 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBG. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $209,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at $223,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE CBG) opened at 38.81 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post $2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 20,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $761,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,098.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $975,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,715,787 shares of company stock valued at $205,347,397. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBG. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS AG assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

CBRE Group, Inc is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Company operates through the segments: The Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services.

