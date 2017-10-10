Caxton Associates LP Invests $698,000 in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Stock

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 37,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 19,448 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 572.1% in the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) traded up 0.07% on Tuesday, hitting $136.89. The stock had a trading volume of 31,258 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.16 and its 200 day moving average is $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.65. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $120.51 and a one year high of $152.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.46. RenaissanceRe Holdings had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $555.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post ($4.66) earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Holdings declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. RenaissanceRe Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe Holdings from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS AG decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe Holdings from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered RenaissanceRe Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.28.

In related news, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total transaction of $674,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,695,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ross Curtis sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.23, for a total value of $785,619.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,564 shares in the company, valued at $14,610,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,644 shares of company stock worth $7,132,297 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services to a range of customers. The Company’s products include property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance products principally distributed through intermediaries. Its segments include Property; Casualty and Specialty, and Other category.

