Caxton Associates LP Has $647,000 Stake in Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Two Harbors Investments Corp were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp by 5,046.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,179,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,060 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investments Corp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,009,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investments Corp by 8,595.4% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,870,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after buying an additional 1,848,609 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investments Corp by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,544,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after buying an additional 1,223,130 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investments Corp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investments Corp alerts:

Shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO) traded up 0.20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. 331,431 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. Two Harbors Investments Corp has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $10.54. Shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, November 2nd. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 1st.

Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Two Harbors Investments Corp had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $117.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. Two Harbors Investments Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/caxton-associates-lp-has-647000-stake-in-two-harbors-investments-corp-two.html.

In other news, Director Brian Taylor acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $321,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,761.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Two Harbors Investment Corp. acquired 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $282,145.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 118,829 shares of company stock worth $1,925,821. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

Two Harbors Investments Corp Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights (MSR), commercial real estate and other financial assets (collectively known as target assets). Its investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted total return to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investments Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investments Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.