Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Stake in CBOE Holdings, Inc. (CBOE)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of CBOE Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBOE Holdings by 9,849.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,904,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,614,000 after buying an additional 4,855,309 shares during the period. General Atlantic LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBOE Holdings during the first quarter worth about $230,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBOE Holdings by 23.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,823,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,869,000 after buying an additional 1,886,113 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CBOE Holdings by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,979,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,557,000 after buying an additional 1,519,882 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CBOE Holdings by 68.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,612,000 after buying an additional 1,424,071 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. BidaskClub raised CBOE Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on CBOE Holdings from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on CBOE Holdings in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBOE Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of CBOE Holdings in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

CBOE Holdings, Inc. (CBOE) traded down 0.30% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,756 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.10. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 0.49. CBOE Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $110.21.

CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.22 million. CBOE Holdings had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBOE Holdings, Inc. will post $3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from CBOE Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CBOE Holdings’s payout ratio is 59.67%.

In other news, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 7,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $706,282.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,417.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Edward T. Tilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $527,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 75,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,472.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,240 shares of company stock valued at $20,981,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

CBOE Holdings Profile

CBOE Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is operating markets that offer for trading options on various market indexes (index options), on an exclusive basis, and futures contracts, as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options, such as options on the stocks of individual corporations (equity options), and options on other exchange-traded products (ETP options), such as exchange-traded funds (ETF options) and exchange-traded notes (ETN options).

