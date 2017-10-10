Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.86.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Receives $40.86 Average PT from Analysts” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/cathay-general-bancorp-caty-receives-40-86-average-pt-from-analysts.html.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,185,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,990,000 after buying an additional 222,106 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 690,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,013,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 38,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ CATY) traded up 1.08% on Friday, reaching $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,802 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $41.11.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.57%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company holds Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank); seven limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments; GBC Venture Capital, Inc, and Asia Realty Corp. The Company also owns the common stock of five statutory business trusts created for issuing capital securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.