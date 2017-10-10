Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective upped by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from $143.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Vetr raised Caterpillar from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $120.03 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. Axiom Securities reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.91.

Get Caterpillar Inc. alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar (CAT) opened at 126.88 on Monday. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $80.33 and a 1-year high of $127.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.46. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.23. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post $5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/caterpillar-inc-cat-price-target-increased-to-158-00-by-analysts-at-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the.html.

In other news, Director William A. Osborn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total value of $568,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley M. Halverson sold 182,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $20,826,898.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,471 shares of company stock worth $22,979,332 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.