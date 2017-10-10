CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.20

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 790,227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 8th.

The firm’s market cap is $133.64 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($0.15) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Wei-Wu He purchased 207,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $363,128.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 513,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 696,329 shares of company stock worth $1,086,138 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and other medical needs. It operates through the development of targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer segment. Its product pipeline includes internal development of its lead drug candidate, ENMD-2076; MARQIBO, ZEVALIN and EVOMELA, and early-stage candidates in preclinical development.

