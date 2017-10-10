CarMax Inc (KMX) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,185,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,758,000 after acquiring an additional 380,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,142,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,643,000 after acquiring an additional 53,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 8.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,177,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after acquiring an additional 706,369 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 2.9% during the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,233,000 after acquiring an additional 93,933 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in CarMax by 751.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,763 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price target on CarMax to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price target on CarMax from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS AG cut CarMax from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.93.

CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX) opened at 76.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.38. CarMax Inc has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $77.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.92.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax Inc will post $3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 5,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $419,370.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $552,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar H. Grubb sold 11,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $869,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,520 shares of company stock valued at $46,786,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

