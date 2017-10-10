Capstar Financial Holdings (CSTR) vs. Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Capstar Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: CSTR) is one of 207 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial Banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Capstar Financial Holdings to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capstar Financial Holdings and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Capstar Financial Holdings $36.95 million N/A 102.15 Capstar Financial Holdings Competitors N/A N/A 25.67

Capstar Financial Holdings is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Capstar Financial Holdings and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstar Financial Holdings 0 5 0 0 2.00 Capstar Financial Holdings Competitors 376 2891 2367 69 2.37

Capstar Financial Holdings currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.45%. As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies have a potential upside of 0.17%. Given Capstar Financial Holdings’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capstar Financial Holdings has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.4% of Capstar Financial Holdings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Capstar Financial Holdings shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Capstar Financial Holdings and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstar Financial Holdings 3.40% 7.70% 0.79% Capstar Financial Holdings Competitors 19.73% 8.37% 0.88%

Summary

Capstar Financial Holdings peers beat Capstar Financial Holdings on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

Capstar Financial Holdings Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates primarily through its subsidiary, CapStar Bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank. The Company’s lines of business include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, healthcare, correspondent banking, personal and private banking and wealth management, and mortgage banking. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, with a particular focus on businesses operating in the healthcare industry; commercial real estate loans; private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals, and correspondent banking services. As of June 30, 2016, the Company had seven locations, five of which are retail bank branches and two of which are mortgage origination offices.

