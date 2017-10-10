Capital World Investors Maintains Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD)

Capital World Investors maintained its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,000 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.60% of Lithia Motors worth $13,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lithia Motors by 6.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 11.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 81,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $8,094,719.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,112.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,981 shares of company stock valued at $33,812,652. 7.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE LAD) opened at 117.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.97 and a 200 day moving average of $97.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.71. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.85 and a 1-year high of $123.50.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post $8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc is an operator of automotive franchises and a retailer of new and used vehicles and related services. As of February 28, 2017, it offered 30 brands of new vehicles and all brands of used vehicles in 154 stores in the United States and online at Lithia.com, DCHauto.com and CarboneCars.com.

