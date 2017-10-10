Capital World Investors Invests $17.78 Million in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR)

Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 652,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,780,000. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.79% of Avis Budget Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,895,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,340,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,148 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,131,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,201,000 after purchasing an additional 401,401 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,226,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,573,000 after purchasing an additional 641,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,450,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,357,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director John D. Jr. Hardy sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $29,764.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David T. Calabria sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $46,618.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,039.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,708 shares of company stock worth $6,878,212. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) opened at 39.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $41.53.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 74.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post $2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CAR. ValuEngine upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group Inc is a provider of vehicle rental and car sharing services. The Company operates three brands, which include Avis, Budget and Zipcar. Avis and Budget are a rental car supplier. It also owns Payless, which a car rental brand; Apex, which is a car rental brand in New Zealand and Australia; Maggiore, a vehicle rental brand in Italy, and France Cars, which operates light commercial vehicle fleets in France.

