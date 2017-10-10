Capital Research Global Investors Has $3,595,000 Stake in Mesoblast Limited (MESO)

Capital Research Global Investors maintained its stake in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,800 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.52% of Mesoblast Limited worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) opened at 6.09 on Tuesday. Mesoblast Limited has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm’s market cap is $517.31 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MESO. Maxim Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast Limited and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mesoblast Limited in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesoblast Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mesoblast Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

