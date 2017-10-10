Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,281 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.9% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 11.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 33.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE GIS) opened at 50.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average of $55.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.62. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $64.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). General Mills had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 39.82%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post $3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.25%.

Several research firms have commented on GIS. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

