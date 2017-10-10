Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Xylem Inc. (XYL)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $58.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.92.
Xylem (XYL) opened at 64.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.17. Xylem has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.01.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem will post $2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.
In other news, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 9,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $544,568.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 26.1% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Xylem by 160.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Xylem by 5.8% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.
