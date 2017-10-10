Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Camping World Holdings in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Camping World Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Camping World Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Camping World Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.21.

Camping World Holdings (NYSE CWH) opened at 40.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.18 billion. Camping World Holdings has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average is $39.16.

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Camping World Holdings had a negative return on equity of 319.74% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Camping World Holdings will post $2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger L. Nuttall sold 121,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $3,912,759.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,986,511.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent L. Moody sold 26,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $845,934.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,541.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 865,221 shares of company stock worth $31,381,752 over the last ninety days. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Camping World Holdings by 16.0% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Camping World Holdings by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Camping World Holdings by 21.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Camping World Holdings by 1,436.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Camping World Holdings in the first quarter worth about $233,000. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc is a provider of a portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) enthusiasts. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail. Within the Consumer Services and Plans segment, the Company derives revenue from the sale of the offerings, including emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships, and publications and directories.

