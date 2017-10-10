Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Position Maintained by Barings LLC

Barings LLC maintained its stake in shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,689 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Investment Centers of America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 133,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 8,119 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,379,000 after buying an additional 236,417 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) opened at 45.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.36. Campbell Soup Company has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $64.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $53.48.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 59.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup Company will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.44%.

In other news, insider Luca Mignini acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,821.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,631.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company’s segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses.

