Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health Corporation were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health Corporation alerts:

In other CVS Health Corporation news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 85,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $7,128,673.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,939,802.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Denton sold 237,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.65, for a total transaction of $18,883,262.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,096 shares in the company, valued at $11,238,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 716,625 shares of company stock worth $58,318,431 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corporation (CVS)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/cambridge-trust-co-has-1-15-million-holdings-in-cvs-health-corporation-cvs.html.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) opened at 74.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.92. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $88.92.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.36 billion. CVS Health Corporation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 17.47%. CVS Health Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. CVS Health Corporation’s payout ratio is 39.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Vetr lowered CVS Health Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.97 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 target price on CVS Health Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

CVS Health Corporation Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.