Calpine Corporation (CPN) Position Boosted by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN) by 247.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,105 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Calpine Corporation worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPN. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Calpine Corporation by 1.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calpine Corporation by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,074,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Calpine Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Calpine Corporation by 85.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calpine Corporation by 22.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. set a $15.00 price objective on Calpine Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Calpine Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Calpine Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Calpine Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Calpine Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.84.

In other Calpine Corporation news, Director Jack A. Fusco sold 348,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $5,127,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 344,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,419.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack A. Fusco sold 949,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $13,977,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 344,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN) opened at 14.87 on Tuesday. Calpine Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13.

Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.63). Calpine Corporation had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calpine Corporation will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calpine Corporation

Calpine Corporation is a power generation company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of primarily natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. The Company’s segments include West (including geothermal), Texas and East (including Canada). In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, the Company has generating units capable of burning either natural gas or fuel oil.

