California Resources Corporation (CRC) Bond Prices Rise 1.3%

An issue of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) bonds rose 1.3% against their face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 8% coupon and will mature on December 15, 2022. The debt is now trading at $64.00 and was trading at $63.97 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of California Resources Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of California Resources Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of California Resources Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of California Resources Corporation in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Resources Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Get California Resources Corporation alerts:

California Resources Corporation (NYSE CRC) traded up 1.34% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.62. 929,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. California Resources Corporation has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.24 million, a PE ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 6.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that California Resources Corporation will post ($5.85) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources Corporation by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,103,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 727,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in California Resources Corporation by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,588,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 672,825 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in California Resources Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $3,642,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its stake in California Resources Corporation by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 1,013,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 275,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new stake in California Resources Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $1,496,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/california-resources-corporation-crc-bond-prices-rise-1-3-2.html.

California Resources Corporation Company Profile

California Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, with operating properties within the State of California. The Company produced approximately 140 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), as of December 31, 2016. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.