California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Highwoods Properties worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) opened at 52.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $51.08. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.59. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $177.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America Corporation raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc is an office real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. The Company’s segments include Office and Other. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

