California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.61 Million Stake in Geo Group Inc (The) (GEO)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Geo Group Inc (The) worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) by 134,562.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) by 59.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,564,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454,008 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) by 82.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,389 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) by 96.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,022,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) by 70.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,427,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GEO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Geo Group Inc (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub cut Geo Group Inc (The) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on Geo Group Inc (The) in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Geo Group Inc (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 price objective on Geo Group Inc (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geo Group Inc (The) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

In other Geo Group Inc (The) news, Director Norman A. Carlson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $257,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,104.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 17,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $462,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Geo Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) opened at 26.00 on Tuesday. Geo Group Inc has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45.

Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $570.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.69 million. Geo Group Inc (The) had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Geo Group Inc will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, leasing and management of correctional, detention and re-entry facilities and the provision of community-based services and youth services in the United States, Australia, South Africa, the United Kingdom and Canada.

