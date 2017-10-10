Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) Now Covered by Analysts at Instinet

Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

CZR has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.39.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) opened at 12.65 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $1.89 billion. Caesars Entertainment Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Corporation will post $0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $51,714,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corporation by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,639,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,086 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $18,119,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $18,000,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $13,715,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services. The Company’s segments include Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, LLC (CERP), Caesars Growth Partners, LLC (CGP) and Other. The Company’s facilities include gaming offerings, food and beverage outlets, hotel and convention space, and non-gaming entertainment options.

