Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 536,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of Cadence Design Systems worth $23,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6,398.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,541,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $833,406,000 after purchasing an additional 26,133,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,488,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,127,000 after purchasing an additional 516,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,771,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,905 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,191,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after purchasing an additional 108,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,158,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,765,000 after purchasing an additional 780,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas P. Beckley sold 56,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,968,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,295,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,283.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,286 shares of company stock valued at $11,395,640. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) opened at 41.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America Corporation lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides solutions that enable its customers to design electronic products. The Company’s product categories include Functional Verification, Digital integrated circuits (IC) Design and Signoff, Custom IC Design and Verification, System Interconnect and Analysis, and intellectual property (IP).

