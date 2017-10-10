Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (COG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Williams Capital

Williams Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Cowen and Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) opened at 25.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $27.14. The firm’s market capitalization is $11.77 billion.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.76 million. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation will post $0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation news, insider Jeffrey W. Hutton sold 11,918 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $319,283.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,014,971.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,185,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 73,412 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 19.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 111.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 1.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 190,543 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 1.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

