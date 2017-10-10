CA (CA) Earns News Impact Score of 0.16

Press coverage about CA (NASDAQ:CA) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CA earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.6260220856735 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get CA Inc. alerts:

CA (NASDAQ:CA) opened at 33.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.83. CA has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $36.54.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. CA had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CA will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. CA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

CA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded CA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CA in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of CA in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/ca-ca-earns-news-impact-score-of-0-16.html.

In other news, insider Michael P. Gregoire sold 71,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $2,377,824.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,535,063.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Elster sold 166,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $5,375,193.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,356 shares in the company, valued at $8,108,744.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,056 shares of company stock worth $9,330,507 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CA Company Profile

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

Receive News & Ratings for CA Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.