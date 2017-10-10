C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) insider Timothy P. Collins sold 8,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.00, for a total value of $2,700,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) traded down 0.10% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,121 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.09 and a 200-day moving average of $306.38. C.R. Bard, Inc. has a one year low of $203.63 and a one year high of $324.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Get C.R. Bard Inc. alerts:

C.R. Bard (NYSE:BCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.08. C.R. Bard had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $979.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that C.R. Bard, Inc. will post $11.81 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “C.R. Bard, Inc. (BCR) Insider Timothy P. Collins Sells 8,388 Shares” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/c-r-bard-inc-bcr-insider-timothy-p-collins-sells-8388-shares.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.R. Bard during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of C.R. Bard during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of C.R. Bard in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded C.R. Bard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.R. Bard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of C.R. Bard in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. C.R. Bard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

About C.R. Bard

C. R. Bard, Inc (Bard) is engaged in designing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. The Company operates through the manufacture and sale of medical devices segment. It sells a range of products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities and alternate site facilities on a global basis.

Receive News & Ratings for C.R. Bard Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.R. Bard Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.