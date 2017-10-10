C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $205,000 in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) Stock

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 11.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $242,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS AG reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) traded down 0.43% on Tuesday, hitting $43.83. The stock had a trading volume of 62,371 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.65 and a beta of 1.07. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.38.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Schwieger sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $152,789.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,246.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 1,240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $64,132,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,085,693 shares of company stock valued at $157,729,099 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc is a provider of behavioral healthcare services, with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring and developing behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Facilities and U.K. Facilities.

