C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 7,485 Investment Technology Group, Inc. (ITG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Investment Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:ITG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Investment Technology Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Investment Technology Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Investment Technology Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Investment Technology Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investment Technology Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Investment Technology Group Inc. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Investment Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investment Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Investment Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Investment Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 7,485 Investment Technology Group, Inc. (ITG)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/c-m-bidwell-associates-ltd-buys-shares-of-7485-investment-technology-group-inc-itg.html.

Shares of Investment Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE ITG) traded up 0.73% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.31. 53,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.72. The stock’s market cap is $772.14 million. Investment Technology Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $23.41.

Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Investment Technology Group had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Investment Technology Group, Inc. will post $0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Investment Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -107.69%.

Investment Technology Group Profile

Investment Technology Group, Inc (ITG) is a financial technology company that helps brokers and asset managers improve returns for investors around the world. The Company operates through four segments: U.S. Operations, Canadian Operations, European Operations and Asia Pacific Operations. These four segments provide categories of products and services, such as Execution Services, Workflow Technology and Analytics.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investment Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:ITG).

Receive News & Ratings for Investment Technology Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investment Technology Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.