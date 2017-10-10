C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys New Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life Holding from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE AEL) traded up 0.186% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.605. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,913 shares. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.637 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01.

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. American Equity Investment Life Holding had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $819.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding Company will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Equity Investment Life Holding

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is engaged in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. The Company issues fixed annuity and life insurance products through its life insurance subsidiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York and Eagle Life Insurance Company.

