Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

BY has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Byline Bancorp (BY) opened at 20.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The firm’s market cap is $601.92 million. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $11,352,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,022,000. Castine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $4,466,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Byline Bank (the Bank). Byline Bank is a full service commercial bank. The Bank operates through 56 branches in the Chicago metropolitan area. The Bank offers a broad range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers.

