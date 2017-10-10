BWX Technologies (BWC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWC) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BWX Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 44.3267638399667 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of nuclear components and a service provider. The Company’s businesses focus on the design, engineering and manufacture of precision naval nuclear components, reactors and nuclear fuel for the United States Government. Its segments include Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, Nuclear Energy and Other.

