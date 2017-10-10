Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLDR. FBR & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of Builders FirstSource (BLDR) opened at 17.71 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.09.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $12,936,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jll Partners Fund V. Lp sold 13,482,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $218,006,802.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,645,368 shares of company stock worth $220,735,138. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 68,569.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,602,000 after buying an additional 6,339,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,914,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,124,000 after buying an additional 1,053,799 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,227,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,437,000 after buying an additional 825,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 185.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,122,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,732,000 after buying an additional 729,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $9,498,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a supplier and manufacturer of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The Company’s operating segments include Northeast, Southeast, South and West. As of December 31, 2016, it operated at 400 locations in 40 states across the United States.

