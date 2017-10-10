BT Group PLC (BT) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BT Group PLC (NYSE:BT) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday. They currently have GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 360 ($4.73).
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.47) target price on shares of BT Group PLC in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Numis Securities Ltd began coverage on shares of BT Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 390 ($5.13) target price for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.81) target price on shares of BT Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BT Group PLC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.48) target price on shares of BT Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BT Group PLC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $334.00.
BT Group PLC (BT) opened at 18.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62. BT Group PLC has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $24.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BT Group PLC during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in BT Group PLC by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in BT Group PLC during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in BT Group PLC by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in BT Group PLC during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BT Group PLC Company Profile
