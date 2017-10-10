Brunswick Corporation (BC) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its position in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,374 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Brunswick Corporation worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation by 149.8% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation by 9.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation by 59.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Forward View set a $60.00 price target on Brunswick Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Brunswick Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Brunswick Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Brunswick Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

Shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) opened at 57.27 on Tuesday. Brunswick Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $63.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.36.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Brunswick Corporation had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Corporation will post $4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Brunswick Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

In other Brunswick Corporation news, Chairman Mark D. Schwabero sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $174,465.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 219,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,004,572.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Company operates through three segments: Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Company’s product includes marine engines, boats, fitness equipment and active recreation products. The Company’s engine-related products include outboard, sterndrive and inboard engines; trolling motors; propellers; engine control systems; and marine parts and accessories.

