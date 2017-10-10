Brunswick Corporation (BC) Position Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,179 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Brunswick Corporation worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BC. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Brunswick Corporation by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,306,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,768,000 after purchasing an additional 338,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick Corporation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,553,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,842,000 after purchasing an additional 65,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick Corporation by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,158,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,086,000 after purchasing an additional 457,104 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick Corporation by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,367,000 after purchasing an additional 284,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick Corporation by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,194,000 after purchasing an additional 313,120 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BC shares. BidaskClub lowered Brunswick Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Brunswick Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Brunswick Corporation from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Forward View raised Brunswick Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

Shares of Brunswick Corporation (BC) opened at 57.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.85. Brunswick Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $63.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day moving average is $57.36.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Brunswick Corporation had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brunswick Corporation will post $4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Brunswick Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

In other news, Chairman Mark D. Schwabero sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $174,465.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 219,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,004,572.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Company operates through three segments: Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Company’s product includes marine engines, boats, fitness equipment and active recreation products. The Company’s engine-related products include outboard, sterndrive and inboard engines; trolling motors; propellers; engine control systems; and marine parts and accessories.

