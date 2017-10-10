Brooks Automation (BRKS) vs. Photronics (PLAB) Critical Analysis

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brooks Automation and Photronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooks Automation 0 2 4 0 2.67 Photronics 0 2 0 0 2.00

Brooks Automation presently has a consensus price target of $30.17, indicating a potential downside of 0.70%. Given Brooks Automation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than Photronics.

Profitability

This table compares Brooks Automation and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooks Automation 8.34% 11.25% 8.96% Photronics 2.97% 1.33% 1.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brooks Automation and Photronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooks Automation $668.56 million 3.06 $95.89 million $0.80 37.98 Photronics $437.08 million 1.44 $111.14 million $0.20 45.50

Photronics has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Brooks Automation. Brooks Automation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Photronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Brooks Automation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Photronics does not pay a dividend. Brooks Automation pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Brooks Automation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Photronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Photronics on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc. is a provider of automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. The Company operates through two segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum and contamination controls solutions and services. Its product offerings include robots and integrated automation systems for handling of substrates. It is also a provider of cryogenic components to create vacuum and thermal stability within critical operating environments in the manufacturing process. It also offers equipment for automated contamination control, conditioning and metrology solutions for wafer and reticle carriers. The Brooks Life Science Systems segment offers sample life cycle management solutions that provide life science and bioscience customers with a range of sample management solutions for scientific research and support drug development.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc. is a manufacturer of photomasks, which are photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. As of October 30, 2016, the Company operated principally from nine manufacturing facilities: two located in Europe, three in Taiwan, one in Korea and three in the United States. Photomasks are used in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), and are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs), and a range of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components. The Company offers reticle and photomask maintenance, including pellicle replacement, mask cleaning and re-certification, at all its sites across the world. Its products include Mature Binary, Advanced Binary Reticles, Phase Shift Masks-Embedded Attenuated Phase Shift Masks (EAPSM), Other Advanced Products and Large Area Masks.

