Brokerages Set Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A) PT at $57.03

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE:RDS.A) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $54.00 price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell PLC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.20 price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell PLC in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.799 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of Infinity. Royal Dutch Shell PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/brokerages-set-royal-dutch-shell-plc-rds-a-pt-at-57-03.html.

About Royal Dutch Shell PLC

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.