Shares of Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on Norbord in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Norbord from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lowered Norbord from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.25 price target on shares of Norbord in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Norbord Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/brokerages-set-norbord-inc-osb-price-target-at-38-81.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Norbord by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,510,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,671,000 after buying an additional 410,550 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Norbord by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,073,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after buying an additional 189,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Norbord by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after buying an additional 51,945 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Norbord by 229.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 804,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,012,000 after buying an additional 560,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norbord by 21.2% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after buying an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norbord (OSB) opened at 39.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 4.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14. Norbord has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $41.88.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter. Norbord had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 37.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Norbord will post $4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Norbord’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial customers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.