Brokerages Set Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT) Price Target at $3,482.09

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,500.27 ($46.02).

JMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.33) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey PLC in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson Matthey PLC to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($39.44) to GBX 3,500 ($46.02) in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays PLC upgraded Johnson Matthey PLC to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 3,380 ($44.44) to GBX 3,450 ($45.36) in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.39) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey PLC in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.07) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey PLC in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT) traded down 1.63% on Friday, reaching GBX 3329.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,808 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,057.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,983.93. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,681.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,568.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 6.38 billion.

In other news, insider Jane Griffiths acquired 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.63) per share, with a total value of £74,414.06 ($97,836.00). Also, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,955 ($38.85) per share, for a total transaction of £354.60 ($466.21). Insiders bought a total of 2,710 shares of company stock worth $7,553,165 in the last three months.

About Johnson Matthey PLC

