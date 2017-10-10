Brokerages Set International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Target Price at $156.85

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.85.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of International Business Machines Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Vetr raised shares of International Business Machines Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.26 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 19th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 26,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE IBM) traded up 0.75% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,029,617 shares. The company has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.95. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $139.13 and a one year high of $182.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.55 and its 200-day moving average is $152.46.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.23. International Business Machines Corporation had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 71.53%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post $13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

