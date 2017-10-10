Brokerages Set Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) Target Price at $10.75

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 6th. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Horizon Technology Finance Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) traded up 0.44% during trading on Friday, hitting $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 34,320 shares. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 million. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Corporation will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -749.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,715 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 158,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 52,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFG Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 24,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize investment portfolio’s total return by generating current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments.

