Brokerages Set B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Price Target at $41.92

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.92.

BGS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 21.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods (BGS) traded up 0.491% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.755. 383,251 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.837 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $36.34. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $49.15.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods will post $2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.37%.

B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc (B&G Foods) is a holding company. The Company manufactures, sells and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters and other specialty products.

