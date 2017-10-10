Brokerages Set Babcock International Group PLC (BAB) PT at $1,124.82

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,124.82 ($14.79).

BAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,085 ($14.27) price target on shares of Babcock International Group PLC in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.46) price target on shares of Babcock International Group PLC in a report on Monday, June 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group PLC in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Babcock International Group PLC from GBX 1,030 ($13.54) to GBX 925 ($12.16) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.82) price target on shares of Babcock International Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Babcock International Group PLC (LON BAB) traded down 0.36% during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 820.00. 1,633,375 shares of the company traded hands. Babcock International Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 794.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,038.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 818.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 869.76. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 4.14 billion.

Babcock International Group PLC Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC is a holding company. The Company is an engineering support services company. The Company offers support to the defense, energy, emergency services, transport and education sectors. Its segments include Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services and International.

