Brokerages Set Alcobra Ltd. (ADHD) Target Price at $1.55

Alcobra Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADHD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.56.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut Alcobra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcobra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. WBB Securities upgraded Alcobra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Alcobra in a research report on Monday, June 12th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADHD. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Alcobra by 15.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 745,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alcobra by 7,251.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 101,514 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alcobra by 35.6% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 271,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 71,465 shares during the period. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alcobra (NASDAQ ADHD) remained flat at $1.09 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 148,618 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $30.04 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. Alcobra has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.58.
Alcobra (NASDAQ:ADHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcobra will post ($0.50) EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Alcobra
Alcobra Ltd is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on development and commercialization of its lead product candidates, including MDX and ADAIR. MDX is a oral drug, for the treatment of ADHD and other cognitive disorders, including Fragile X. MDX is a combined rapid onset ER formulation of the chemical pyridoxine pyroglutamate, which is more commonly known as metadoxine.
