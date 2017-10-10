Brokerages Set Alcobra Ltd. (ADHD) Target Price at $1.55

Alcobra Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADHD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut Alcobra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcobra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. WBB Securities upgraded Alcobra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Alcobra in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Get Alcobra Ltd. alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADHD. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Alcobra by 15.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 745,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alcobra by 7,251.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 101,514 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alcobra by 35.6% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 271,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 71,465 shares during the period. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alcobra (NASDAQ ADHD) remained flat at $1.09 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 148,618 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $30.04 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. Alcobra has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.58.

Alcobra (NASDAQ:ADHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcobra will post ($0.50) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Set Alcobra Ltd. (ADHD) Target Price at $1.55” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/brokerages-set-alcobra-ltd-adhd-target-price-at-1-55.html.

About Alcobra

Alcobra Ltd is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on development and commercialization of its lead product candidates, including MDX and ADAIR. MDX is a oral drug, for the treatment of ADHD and other cognitive disorders, including Fragile X. MDX is a combined rapid onset ER formulation of the chemical pyridoxine pyroglutamate, which is more commonly known as metadoxine.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcobra Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcobra Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.