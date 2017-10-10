Brokerages Expect Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.31. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $243.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BGFV shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Forward View restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) traded up 2.333% on Friday, hitting $7.675. 277,515 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $166.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.054 and a beta of -0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation news, Director Van B. Honeycutt bought 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $370,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,406. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation by 29.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 54,093 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation by 65.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation by 1,905.8% in the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 278,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 264,827 shares during the period.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The Company offers a range of products in a sporting goods store format. The Company also offers products online through its e-commerce platform. The Company’s product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as a range of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

