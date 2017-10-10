Brokerages Anticipate KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) to report sales of $313.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. L.P.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $311.12 million to $315.30 million. KKR & Co. L.P. posted sales of $687.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. L.P. will report full-year sales of $313.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KKR & Co. L.P..

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. KKR & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $365.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) opened at 20.20 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at $901,303.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 464.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,128,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,399,000 after buying an additional 4,220,481 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 372,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 246.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,751,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,016,356,000 after buying an additional 39,675,214 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 880,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,370,000 after buying an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 269,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 50,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. L.P. Company Profile

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties.

