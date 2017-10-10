Britvic Plc (BVIC) Receives GBX 699.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 699.44 ($9.20).

A number of research analysts recently commented on BVIC shares. Whitman Howard reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.52) price objective on shares of Britvic Plc in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.94) price objective on shares of Britvic Plc in a report on Monday, July 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic Plc in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Britvic Plc in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.20) price objective on shares of Britvic Plc in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Britvic Plc (BVIC) traded up 1.38% during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 771.50. The stock had a trading volume of 516,751 shares. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.03 billion. Britvic Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 521.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 784.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 750.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 709.82.

About Britvic Plc

Britvic plc is a United Kingdom-based soft drinks company. The Company operates in the soft drinks manufacturing and distribution industry. It operates through six segments: GB stills, GB carbs, Ireland, France, Brazil and International. The GB stills and GB carbs segments include its operations in the United Kingdom excluding Northern Ireland.

